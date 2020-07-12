GERMANTOWN — A new 16-lot, 14.7-acre subdivision north of Donges Bay Road will be up for approval at Monday evening’s Plan Commission meeting.
The residential development, called “Kinderberg Estates” is being brought forward by Veridian Homes LLC.
In March 2020, following a positive recommendation from the Plan Commission, the Village Board approved rezoning the 14.7-acre property into the Rs-4: Single-Family residential zoning district along with a 16-lot concept plan. The average lot size is estimated to be 0.44 acres.
Plan Commission documents show that village officials have reviewed the preliminary plat and landscaping plan and have some issues that must be addressed in order to gain approval.
It is recommended that a connecting bridge be constructed on the north side of the development to connect to Kinderberg Park.
Village officials also had concerns that there is not enough planned landscaping on the east property line; additional landscaping needs to be added to help provide a buffer for the adjacent Heritage Hills subdivision.
“The plan looks sparse in terms of total (tree) quantity and especially evergreen trees for a plan that is supposed to be ’heavy’ on landscaping for visual buffering purposes,” according to comment provided by Village Administrator Jeffrey Retzlaff.
He is recommending that the subdivision be approved so long as the developer addresses the concerns laid out by village staff.
Monday’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall Bard Room, N112-W17001 Mequon Road. Members of the public may also attend the meeting virtually by visiting the village website,