BROOKFIELD — Revel Investments with Brayton Devco and Altius Building Company announced Friday the completion of a new 24-unit boutique apartment building in the Town of Brookfield dubbed “Six65 Brookfield.”
The four-story modern dwelling on Brookfield Road, located just behind Galleria West, features 1-bedroom/1-bath and 2-bedroom/2-bath units ranging from $1,600 – $2,130.
“We’re excited to debut this brand-new building in Brookfield where we feel the demand for a stylish, yet intimate living space, exists. Bill Bode of Brayton Devco had the vision for the land years ago and we’re thrilled to see that idea come to fruition,” said Steve Pape, managing partner at Revel Investments.
The interior features high-end fixtures, quality windows, hardwood floors and private terraces for every unit, according to the press release.
“Our crews have worked tirelessly to deliver this building on time and on budget. This is no easy feat given the material delays and supply chain issues that have affected every industry in this country,” said Jonathan Ward, vice president, Development Integration at Altius Building Company.