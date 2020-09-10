KEWASKUM — The village has given the all-clear for a new 70-unit senior facility on Highway 28 and Edgewood Road, in the Woodland Creek Subdivision.
The Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve the permit for the senior facility, which will include units in two buildings. The 70 total units will include 20 memory care rooms, 24 community-based residential facilities units and the final 26 units will be a residential care apartment complex section of the development, according to developer Jim Wessing.
“It’s a beautiful site, up in the northwest corner of Kewaskum,” Wessing said.
Wessing said he hopes to begin construction in the spring, with the development being completed and ready for residents by June 2022.
The parcel being developed is about 5.5 acres, according to Wessing, and has a lot of open space the seniors who live there will be able to enjoy. It is immediately west of the Froedtert Clinic in Kewaskum, bordered to the north by Highway 28 and with the Woodland Creek Subdivision to its west and south.
Wessing is the managing member of Woodland Creek Subdivision LLC, which developed that subdivision about 16 years ago.
“There’s still vacant land he owns in the subdivision that belongs to the LLC,” Kewaskum Village Administrator Matt Heiser said this week.
“When he did the subdivision in 2004, he had envisioned some sort of senior development on that property,” Heiser added.
Care, amenities outlined
The facility will have professional medical staff. Memory care apartments are for those seniors who have memory issues — such as dementia or Alzheimer’s — and require high levels of care and supervision; CBRF facilities are designed to be community-based living systems for people who need some level of supervision, support services and a few hours of nursing care each week; and RCAC are the most independent level of the senior facility planned, where residents will largely take care of themselves, with support services available if needed.
“It’s all based on the individuals’ needs,” Wessing said.
Wessing said also that the facility will include many amenities for residents, who will rent units in whichever section is appropriate. He said there will be meal programs, medicine assistance, nursing care and assistance with basic tasks like dressing for those who need it. There will also be activities, recreation opportunities and other resources in the facility for the residents.
“This site in our plans, we always thought it would make a great location for a senior living facility,” Wessing said.
“It’s just going to be a beautiful addition to the Kewaskum community,” he added.
The Village Board had no significant issues for the planned senior development, according to Heiser, and it was passed without conditions as it was presented this week.
Heiser said there was one resident who spoke during the public hearing for the senior facility’s permit, inquiring about traffic impacts of the project. While the new senior living complex will be accessed from Edgewood Road, not the highway, Heiser said traffic impact should be low in the subdivision as many of the residents in a senior living complex are people who do not drive.
Wessing said that this winter, he and others on the project will be going through engineering and stormwater planning, then working with the architect to finalize building plans. State approvals for the plan are expected this winter, with final licensing for the senior complex to be obtained next winter, when the project nears completion.