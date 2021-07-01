MEQUON — The Mequon Common Council on Monday approved a conditional use permit for a new 62,235-square-foot memory care and assisted living facility at 11900 N. Port Washington Road, just north of the fire station.
The facility will have 42 assisted living units and 26 memory care units, according to documents submitted to the city by Matter X, which is proposing the development with Catalyst Partners. Wauwatosa-based senior living firm Koru Health will operate the facility.
The 4.8-acre site was rezoned in 2014 to accommodate a similar venture, though it called for a 72-bed memory care facility. That proposal never came to fruition.
The facility will provide dining rooms, activities rooms, a salon, a wellness fitness room, spa bathing rooms and a theater. There will also be a sunroom, lounge spaces and a walking path on the south side of the building.
The design calls for a mix of one and two stories. Mequon Community Development Assistant Director Jac Zader said the plan fits in well with the neighborhood, especially in contrast to the four-story hotel that was once proposed for the site.
Catalyst Partners President John Ford said the building allows seniors to age in place as their medical needs change.
Ford said that within the Mequon area, there are approximately 11,000 seniors who are 65 and older; that demographic is expected to grow by 19% in the next several years. The number of people 75 and older is expected to grow by 27%.
Ford said the capacity of similar facilities in the Mequon area is nearly full.
“We really feel this is the right development at the right location to further enhance this great city,” Ford said.
The proposed site plan shows the building located at the north end of the site due to the existence of a large wetland complex on the south end of the parcel.
The facility will be accessed by two driveways on Port Washington Road, which will require approval from Ozaukee County.
The parking lot is located at the front of the building and provides 47 parking stalls, five more than required by the city code.
Also at Monday’s meeting, plan commissioners:
Approved a 450-square-foot outdoor deck for the White Rabbit Bar & Grill at 14015 N. Cedarburg Road. Planning staff recommended, and the Planning Commission agreed, that noise should be controlled on the patio by keeping the noise to a maximum 65 decibels — roughly the sound level of laughter — and amplified music not be played past 10 p.m.
The conditions are consistent with previous Planning Commission approvals for outdoor spaces associated with restaurants, according to city documents.
The permit also stipulates that the outdoor seating area must close at 10 p.m.
Gave final plat approval to Veridian Homes for a 12-lot subdivision at 7711 and 7801 W. Preserve Parkway. This is the second phase of The Enclave II subdivision. The second phase consists of 12 of the 82 lots that make up the conservation subdivision.