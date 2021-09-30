New bank considered for Sobelman’s site in Mequon

MEQUON — Say what you will about another bank coming to Mequon — or any city — but a developer who put out feelers for a new financial institution on Port Washington Road said market data supports the idea.
And the site they are eyeing may also be up for debate among some in the public.
Midland Development Commercial Group went before the Mequon Planning Commission Monday on behalf of a bank interested in opening where Sobelman’s North Shore is now located on Port Washington and Donges Bay roads.
Neither the city nor Midland is saying which financial institution has expressed interest.
Dave Sobelman told the News Graphic Tuesday that the COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent worker shortage have really hurt his restaurants, but operating in Mequon is particularly difficult. With two iconic restaurants in Milwaukee, one in Waukesha and three former concession stands in Fiserv Forum, Sobelman believes he lacks support from Mequon city officials.
“It’s always difficult in Mequon,” said Sobelman, who was preparing to go in and cook until close Tuesday night because of a lack of employees. “I can’t get out of Mequon quick enough.”
He also accused city leaders of living in the past, pointing out Mayor John Wirth’s statement Monday that the Centennial — the popular local restaurant that occupied the corner before Sobelman’s — was his favorite restaurant.
Wirth said he is sorry that Sobelman feels that way.
But Sobelman’s plans to leave may have been delayed after plan commissioners expressed numerous concerns with the site. Sobelman told the News Graphic that he received a call Tuesday saying that the arrangement was off because of those concerns, but Midland President Steve Rolfe said he couldn’t address it and Mequon Assistant Director of Community Development Jac Zader said he has not heard that from anyone.
Midland’s business before the Planning Commission was to get feedback from commissioners on the proposal that would require numerous waivers to city code. That includes a smaller-than-required lot area and width and shorter setbacks and offsets, among others.
And because it is a financial institution, it would require a second driveway to accommodate a drive-thru and ATM.
Zader told the commissioners that the building, built in 1900, was old but not on any historic landmark registry. He said staff sees three options for redevelopment there:
■ Redevelop it and repurposing the existing building.
■ Combine the parcel with the adjacent lot to the south to create a larger development site.
■ Raze the existing building and redevelop the site based on the current parcel size.
Zader said the planning staff believe the first option is the best because of the historic nature of the building. He also said he has received calls from residents who want the building to stay.
Reactions from commissioners were mixed, with some expressing solid support for the draft plan and others questioning the need for another bank.
“I continue to be surprised that market data supports an additional financial institution, given the density that already exists,” said Commissioner Rebecca Schaefer. “But it is a permitted use, so every time one comes through, I’m going to go on record saying that.”
Plan Commissioner Alderman Robert Strzelczyk said he thinks the proposal is pushing the limits of the site, particularly the drive-thru.
“I’m struggling with the lot, the amount of variances and then the drive-thru,” he said, adding that it would change the character of the neighborhood.
Others, like Wirth, wondered why they couldn’t just have a freestanding ATM, which is not uncommon, since so much banking is done online.
“I’m not thrilled with seeing another bank, but again, that’s not my call,” he said.
Commissioners John Stoker and Joe Goldberger, however, felt it was a great fit for the parcel.
“I’d be fully supportive of this use on that site,” Goldberger said.