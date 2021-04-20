New Barstow/St. Paul Avenue development proposal possible

WAUKESHA — Although plans to develop apartments in the 4.21-acre plot at the southeast portion of East St. Paul Avenue and the southwest portion of North West Barstow Street fell through in March 2020, General Capital Group is in the early stages of possibly bringing a similar development proposal at the property before the city.
General Capital Group and Joseph Property Development are interested in potentially buying the land for the project after the previous project on the land with Campbell Capital Group fell through in downtown Waukesha in March 2020.
The vacant property has remained unchanged, but plans for approximately 180 market-rate apartments split into three buildings are now a possibility for the land, according to Michael Weiss, president with General Capital Group.
Plans are still in the early stages, as no proposals have been seen on the committee level. Weiss said he’s working with Jennifer Andrews, director of the Community Development Department, to bring proposals to the city in the next few months in order to make formal submittals.
“We’re reasonably optimistic that we can make this work,” he said. “It’s a great site.”
General Capital Group has four other developments in Waukesha, including The Silvernail Apartments; Berkshire at Sunset Avenue and Prairie Avenue; Berkshire at Kensington; and the Riverwalk Apartment.
If things go well, construction could start in 2022, Weiss said.