New BBQ food truck debuts this Saturday

CEDARBURG — The Smokin’ C’s BBQ & Rotisserie food truck will be holding its grand opening at The Fermentorium Saturday at noon.
Attendees will get a chance to eat savory, competition-style barbeque from a couple who have won numerous awards while competing on the Professional BBQ Circuit.
Chad Cooke and Maria Caputa Cooke started their journey in 2011 when they participated in a barbecue competition in Grafton for fun.
Chad Cooke used to watch his mom cook while he lived in northern Ohio. Then after high school, he learned techniques of barbecuing from co-workers while working at oil rigs in the south. After settling down in Grafton with his wife, he got a smoker grill for his 40th birthday and began cooking for Maria Caputa Cooke’s large family.
In their first competition, they got fifth place in chicken.
“From that time on, we were hooked,” Cooke said.
After that, they traveled around the country competing and honing their skills.
The Smokin’ C’s team has collected eight State Grand Championships in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee and Wisconsin and have also won over 200 awards.
In 2017, the couple were crowned World Brisket Champions while living in Alabama after competing in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue, which Chad Cooke calls the “Super Bowl” of barbecue competitions.
After moving back to Wisconsin, Chad Cooke said he didn’t have much time for competitions. Soon he came up with the idea of purchasing a trailer so he could make and sell food a couple times a month on the weekends instead of competing in competitions. But the COVID-19 pandemic hit and eventually Cooke lost his job.
What turned to an idea for barbecuing on the side turned into a full-time gig for Chad Cooke. Cooke hopes to make and sell his food in both Ozaukee and Washington counties. Maria Caputa Cooke still has a full-time job but Chad Cooke said she will try to help him with the food truck on the weekends.
The Smokin’ C’s is already booked for future events in the area after their grand opening, which Chad Cooke had put on a big wall calendar.
“When I look at that, I’m going, ‘wow,’ and this is our first year with it,” Chad Cooke said.
The Smokin’ C’s also has recently announced that it will have a set up at Shell South in West Bend every Wednesday starting April 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chad Cooke said they are trying to build a brand with The Smokin’ C’s that the community can respect.
“We want to do the community proud,” Chad Cooke said. “We want to represent it.”
For more information about The Smokin’ C’s, visit www.thesmokincsbbq.com. The Fermentorium is located at 7481 WI-60 Trunk, Cedarburg.