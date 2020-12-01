MEQUON — The former Pig Skin Inn in Mequon will soon be home to a barbecue restaurant and bar.
The Mequon Planning Commission recently approved Terrance and Gina Wright’s request for a conditional use grant for Korner-Q’s at 10631 W. Freistadt Road.
The 2,344-square-foot building has a tavern on the first floor and an apartment on the second, according to city documents. The News Graphic was unable to reach the Wrights for comment.
While there is still a bar operating at the site, the restaurant portion has been closed for a year, and as such, the conditional use grant that allowed for a restaurant with a tavern had expired.
In addition to approving a new conditional use permit, the planning commission OK’d a new sign.
Korner-Qs will offer an eatery bar and grill that provide counter service and a full menu, including their namesake barbecue, pork, beef and chicken sandwiches, fish and specialty platters, and daily specials. They will also offer a variety of appetizers and desserts, according to their application to the city. There will also be a late-night menu.
“In order to secure and serve the city of Mequon locals, Korner-Q’s will maintain its bar atmosphere, committed to promoting a ‘Cheers’ persona, ‘where everybody knows your name,’ feeling a sense of warmth and comfort from start to finish,” the Wrights wrote in their application.
The only change to the site plan is the addition of a 6-foot-wide by 13-foot-long portable grill and smoker on the southeast side of the building, near the rear entrance.
There was some discussion among planning commissioners
on smoke blowing into the neighborhood, including a home nearby. But at least two other Mequon businesses have used a smoker without problems.
The site plan shows a total of 21 parking spaces will be provided. The hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.