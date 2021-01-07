OKAUCHEE — A new BBQ restaurant is bringing delicious new food and old favorites to downtown Okauchee.
Smoke on the Water is offering a mix of BBQ food while also maintaining some of the customer favorites from the former Bayside on Okauchee.
Owners Ellen and Joe Hennes own and operate Sloppy Joe’s in Hubertus and said after spending more and more time in Okauchee the last few years, they found it fitting to open a business in the blossoming downtown.
“We have a saying at our current location at Sloppy Joe’s, where strangers become friends and friends become family,” Joe said. “We started spending a bunch of time on Okauchee the last few years and renting a home on Okauchee a few years ago. We developed a lot of friendships out here and just as the motto goes, they were strangers and now they’re friends and have even become family.”
Joe said he has made friends with a lot of the businesses in Okauchee and is ready to begin working with them.
“People in downtown Okauchee have already been amazing,” Joe said. “So many of them came to our soft opening in December. We’re planting seeds in the community that will only continue to grow.”
Joe said as part of those relationships, he already has a partnership with the Bakermeister where it will be using its buns for sandwiches and its pretzels on the menu.
“We’ve developed friendships and we truly cherish that,” Joe said.
Joe said 65% to 70% of the menu at Smoke on the Water will be the same from the Sloppy Joe’s location including BBQ brisket platters and smoked ribs.
Joe said the grand opening is tied to when the lower level of the business can be finished. The banquet hall will be used for weddings, events and live music and once completed, Joe and Ellen will host their grand opening. He said he estimates the grand opening will be sometime in April.