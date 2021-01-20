NEW BERLIN — Steve Chard spent years refining his spice blend, and now he’s ready to take it to the public.
Chard said he and his wife hosted and entertained frequently, and after seeing him working with a dozen containers for spices and seasonings, she suggested he put his culinary and restaurant background to use and make a blend. That led him to begin experimenting.
At their hosted gatherings, Chard would seek feedback from guests. “I tried it on everything and people were very honest with me,” he said.
He tinkered with the recipe and refined it for about 14 years before his late friend Steve Spencer told him one evening: “It’s perfect, Steve, don’t change anything.”
“He was a Chicago guy, he had a strong opinion on everything,” Chard said.
Today’s patented blend has a mix of garlic, sea salt, black pepper, cumin, cajun seasoning and more.
Chard said he gave out hundreds of bottles of Chard’s Blend in a year, simply for the rewarding experience. Naturally, word spread, and he recalled getting a phone call from a Marquette student he didn’t know requesting a bottle.
Prospective customers can now order it online at chardsblendwi.com. “On my first day I got 68 orders and all I did was post it on my Facebook,” Chard said.
Making sure the customers know Chard’s Blend is a product of New Berlin, Wisconsin, where he lives, is important too, he said.
Chard’s Blend is popular for use on meats and vegetables, but Chard said he hears from friends and customers about innovative uses he hadn’t thought of. One told him he uses it on eggs, while two athletes at Edgewood College use it on their popcorn.
The listed name on the spice blend container, Bronson Chard, is an homage to Chard’s mother’s side of the family, the Bronsons, and the middle name he, his son and grandson all have.
“We are up and rolling,” he said. “I want to go nationwide with it.”
As the company grows, Chard said he’s not interested in putting the blend up on Amazon or selling it to another such company. He’s distributed it for sale at some meat markets and delis, and doesn’t anticipate wanting to go any bigger than a grocery store chain like Sendik’s.
Chard said he would love to be able to give money to charities like the Ronald McDonald House or those focused on veterans or local schools. “I’d like to be a part of that,” he said.