NEW BERLIN — Felss Rotaform, LLC, a New Berlin-based manufacturer has signed on to be the first Youth Sports Leagues Premier Sponsor for the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.
Financial terms of the relationship were not disclosed, according to a news release.
“At Felss, we are committed to building strong, healthy neighborhoods where all of us can live, work and dream by supporting programs designed to serve local community needs,” said Felss General Manager David Gazzo. “Supporting the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County is a perfect way for Felss to fulfill our commitment to our community.”
During the past two years, the YMCA GWC has provided more than $17,000 in financial assistance to youth league participants. In total, about 3,300 kids have participated in the YMCA GWC’s seven youth leagues during the past two years.
“Felss’ generous support comes at a critical time for our communities and kids. The pandemic this past kept kids away from classmates and friends, and too often stuck inside and on screens,” said YMCA GWC CEO Chris Becker. “Our new partnership will allow the Y GWC to reach and bring together a larger number of kids for socially-infused sport experiences.”
YMCA GWC Youth Sports Leagues run year-round across five seasons and include basketball, volleyball, soccer, track, baseball, cross country, and flag football. Youth Sports Leagues’ summer season starts this week.
Located in New Berlin, Felss is a diverse company with about 50% of its employees identifying as Latino. Felss Rotaform makes cold formed and processed tubular components for the global automotive industry.
The YMCA GWC’s other major program sponsor is Wisconsin Vision, which has sponsored the Y’s Summer Camp programs since 2018.