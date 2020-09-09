NEW BERLIN — New Berlin announced Tuesday plans for a new recreation center at the former Walmart building within the City Center area.
According to city documents, the property is located at 15333 W. National Avenue and 15343 W. National Avenue. It has proposed zoning as a B-1 PUD (planned unit development).
A partnership with Burghardt Sporting Goods has been made on the acquisition and reuse of the building.
The city recently closed on purchasing a portion of the building and land from Burghardt’s and has begun master plans for constructing the New Berlin Recreation Center, which will serve community members of all generations.
The space will allow the city recreation department to expand programming opportunities including Summer Day Camp, cooking demonstrations, aerobics and exercise classes and host tournaments for sports such as volleyball and basketball.
“Burghardt’s has been wonderful to work with and I anticipate this partnership only growing stronger and more beneficial to both parties as we move forward,” Mayor Dave Ament said in a statement. “The Rec Center is envisioned to include fitness/ dance/yoga studios, indoor/outdoor playgrounds, a teaching kitchen, gymnasium, multi-purpose classrooms, locker rooms, officers and a mezzanine. This will be an amazing addition to our community and in the most ideal location.”
Along with the partnership, Burghardt Sporting Goods will relocate their Brookfield retail, team and web sales department, in addition to their screen printing, embroidery and fulfillment operations, to New Berlin.
The Burghardt space will also include an art performance center with a Hit-Trac baseball and softball hitting facility, expanded team and corporate sales show rooms and interactive retail displays.
According to their plan of operation, Burghardt plans to have about 50 full-time and 30 part-time employees working at the location. They also anticipate between two and 10 deliveries each day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Expected hours of operation include 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday though Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“We are thrilled to be working with the city of New Berlin to create a desirable and synergistic destination for residents and athletes,” Lynn Burghardt said in a statement.
Burghardt’s plans to open their web and printing operations as well as the performance center by January 2021. The retail and team sales areas are planned to open around March 2021.