Greetings!
On June 10th the city held a ground breaking ceremony for our new “Activity & Recreation Center” located at 15321 W. National Ave. and we are pumped! We anticipate that Phase I of the new 67,000-square-foot facility will be completed sometime spring 2022. We have begun a sponsorship campaign for this new wonderful facility; any business or individual interested in donating should please contact the Mayor’s Office. Additionally, construction of two storage facilities on the recycle center parcel for the DPW is now underway. The total of over 45,000 square feet of indoor storage will protect our vast array of very expensive equipment from the damaging elements of our harsh Wisconsin winters. This will also increase efficiency by providing storage in a central location close to our DPW garage.
We continue to implement our parks improvement plan. Last year the playground at Biwer Park was completely rebuilt, and reconstruction of the new basketball court is now complete. Other city park improvements include new playground equipment at Lions Park, as well as updated ADA compliant trails that connect to park amenities. Construction of six new soccer fields and a parking lot in the Section 35 Park (Sunny Slope between Grange and College) is currently underway. Use availability will depend on the weather and how quickly the grass comes in. And finally, the New Berlin Historic Park Museum expansion project located at 198th and National is now complete. We invite you to stop by on Oct. 3 for our Applefest/Beer Garden (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and check it out!
It was great to see everyone again at our many summer events, including the chamber’s farmers market, Movies in the Park, the 4th of July Family Festival, our beer gardens, Concerts at City Center, historical society events and much more.
Finally, I am proud to announce just some of the accolades New Berlin has recently received:
■ Named the Safest City in the State of WI by Safe-Home.org.
■ Named the best city in Wisconsin for millennials to relocate to.
■ Ranked the best city in WI to retire.
■ Ranked 5th in WI for “Providing homeowners with an Excellent Return on Investment.”
■ Rated Aaa by Moody’s Investment Services. The highest rating possible! Only 2 other cities in Wisconsin were awarded the Triple “A” Bond Rating.
Put your sunglasses on! … because the future of New Berlin looks very bright indeed!