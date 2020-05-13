New building coming to Germantown Gateway Corporate Park

GERMANTOWN — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) announced Tuesday the development of a fourth industrial building at the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park. The building, to be commonly known as Zilber Industrial 4 at Germantown Gateway Corporate, will be approximately 146,000 square feet and is being developed on a speculative basis. The industrial facility will be the third speculative building in the ZPG-developed park, which was brought on line in 2018 and is anchored by a 706,000-square-foot build-to-suit for Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s global distribution operations.
“Zilber Property Group believes in the value of the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park location and the I-41 corridor has proven to be a market where we feel confident that industrial users want to locate their operations,” said John Kersey, executive vice president, Zilber Ltd. “Approval of this project positions the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park to experience continued success.”
Upon its completion, the Zilber Industrial 4 facility will feature 30-foot clear heights, energy efficient high bay LED light fixtures, an ESFR fire suppression system, ample loading and car parking, as well as optimal bay spacing for industrial users in the market ranging from 30,000 square feet up to 146,000 square feet.
The total square footage of Germantown Gateway Corporate Park will surpass 1.25 million square feet of institutional-quality industrial space when the Zilber Industrial 4 facility is delivered to the market. The remaining 55 acres of developable area at Germantown Gateway Corporate Park will be capable of accommodating up to two additional industrial buildings and users up to 800,000 square feet.