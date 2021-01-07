New business aims to imitate Tobin’s

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — When the news of Tobin’s closing broke over the summer, people in Oconomowoc and the surrounding region were heartbroken to lose their hometown store and something they had cherished for years.
This spring, one business aims to replace that void in their hearts.
Brian and Kristina May are going to open MayHouse Collection in the Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza to imitate what Tobin’s brought to the community with more contemporary and relevant fashion apparel “from babies to 80s.”
Kristina, like many others, was saddened by the Tobin’s news and took it upon herself to try and fill the emptiness people felt.
Her idea even garnered the help of the Schultzs themselves, Kristina said. The Schultzs were the owners of Tobin’s prior to it closing.
“I wondered if they would be willing to sell their brand and their customer list and I decided to pursue that,” Kristina said. “I spoke with Dave Schultz and he thought it was interesting. Due to a number of reasons, the sale of the name was not feasible … but Shirley Schultz, Dave’s wife, loved the idea and asked how they could help.”
Kristina said MayHouse Collection won’t have the pharmacy, Hallmark products or natural supplements like Tobin’s did, but wants to bring back the gifts and home decor Tobin’s provided.
Brian said Tobin’s was unique to Oconomowoc because people could walk in not knowing what kind of gift they wanted to buy a person and walk out with just what they needed.
“Without there being a replacement in what we’re describing as a contemporary, modernized replacement, the answer would be to go online,” Brian said. “I think continuing to support businesses that are face-toface, people walking in, that type of community aspect in a place like Oconomowoc is incredibly important.
“It’s refreshing to see other people investing in Oconomowoc and we hope this continues with that theme versus everything moving online.”
Kristina said MayHouse Collection will have a Collectivo coffee bar, a little lounge area, floral studio, kitchen gifts, jewelry, cosmetics, accessories and cards.
Kristina said it has been a blessing working with the Schultzs to get the business started.
“The Schultzs have been amazing relative to supporting the project and they are real excited to see the torch being passed on and having a little involvement with the business,” she said.
The space is currently under construction and Brian said he hopes to have the business open in the spring.