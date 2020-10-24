OCONOMOWOC — After a few months of vacancy, the former Arby’s building at 662 E. Wisconsin Ave. is set to have a new occupant starting in December.
Oconomowoc City Planner Jason Gallo said the new business will be called Lake House Cafe.
Gallo said the cafe will be a family restaurant and the owner plans on painting the interior and exterior, replacing the carpet and the sign out front.
Daniel Gutierrez, son of owner Gustavo Gutierrez, said the family owns the Mukwonago Family Restaurant as well, but that Gustavo wanted to open a new business while the Mukwonago Family Restaurant undergoes repairs due to an electrical fire.
“We owned that restaurant in Mukwonago for about two years ... but the repair is taking too long and my dad wanted to get something going right away,” Gutierrez said. “We found this location in Oconomowoc and it seemed like a really nice area so we got it.”
Gutierrez said Lake House Cafe will mainly serve American food including burgers, omelettes and other breakfast foods.
Furthermore, Gutierrez said the restaurant will make use of the drive thru window for patrons who don’t want to come inside.
“Our drive thru will be open in the morning and afternoon and then we will close our dining room in the evening to have dinner served through the drive thru,” Daniel said.
In addition, new greenery will be added to replace old bushes and a new patio will be installed.
Daniel said the construction on the patio will begin in the spring.