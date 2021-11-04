HARTFORD — The new location for Culver’s in Hartford — selected in the wake of Hartford’s old Culver’s being destroyed by a fire in September — has jumped its first hurdle, as a zoning variance for the chosen site was approved this week.
The new Culver’s is set to be constructed at 1285 E. Sumner St. The matter went to the Hartford Zoning Board of Appeals this week because the building plan required an exception to the standard setback requirement; the underlying zoning normally requires the building be at least 40 feet from the street, but the board approved a variance of 25 feet.
City Planner Justin Drew said the variance was approved, allowing the plan to move forward. The site plan will now go forward to the Plan Commission on Monday. According to a staff report from Drew to the Zoning Board of Appeals, the purpose of such setbacks requiring building be a certain distance from the road are to prevent crowding and ensure adequate sunlight, air, drainage and other items on properties.
“There are no other buildings within 200 feet of the proposed Culver’s building, so crowding is certainly not an issue,” Drew wrote.
The new Culver’s planned for 1285 E. Sumner St., the former home of Ponderosa, has been previously reported as a 4,648-square-foot building that will include a drive-thru and a patio area.
The Ponderosa building will be demolished to make way for the new Culver’s.
The old Culver’s, at 1570 E. Sumner St., suffered a major fire on Sept. 11. The building was declared a total loss. Hartford Fire and Rescue has been investigating the cause of the fire since then, going through what is left of the building and its contents.
Fire Chief Paul Stephans has said previously that such investigations are complex and can take considerable time, as the building and everything around it has to be secured and checked for safety.