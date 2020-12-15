CEDARBURG — The dance company Water Street Dance Milwaukee has found a home in Cedarburg. The studio., located at W62-N226 Washington Ave., also provides open classes for local dancers of all skill levels.
“It’s a blessing. I’m literally walking in my dream,” said Morgan Williams, founder and artistic director of Water Street Dance Milwaukee. “The power of manifestation is real. Everyday I wake up I’m shook, nervous, humble, and overwhelmed all at once. But I will never take it for granted. I’m extremely lucky to have the dancers and team of people that I do to believe in me. To guide me and help me make the most successful arts organization possible.”
The studio. will be hosting a socially distant but immersive and intimate performance called the Reveal at its new location Jan. 8 through Jan. 10. Visitors will be given a chance to tour the dance studio and see a performance.
Water Street Dance Milwaukee was originally based in Milwaukee and is committed to providing innovative performances, educational outreach and a platform for emerging dancers and choreographers in the Midwest.
“Through the combination of athletic and simulating repertoire with a diverse company of dancers, Water Street Dance Milwaukee offers unique works of contemporary concert dance that reach all audience members,” according to the dance organization’s website.
Williams started Water Street in 2019. He always knew that he wanted his own dance company.
“You could catch me in sixth grade casting my then dance friends in productions that I would make up,” he said.
Williams has a long history in the art of dance, starting from when he trained at the Hyde Park School of Dance and graduated from the Chicago Academy for the Arts. Williams was able to receive a contract with Dance Kaleidoscope right out of high school. He has performed with many famous dance groups such as Eisenhower Dance Detroit and Visceral Dance Chicago, and for music artists Black Eyed Peas, Ginuwine, and Pretty Lights. Williams has also appeared on seasons 10 and 11 of “So You Think You Can Dance” and appeared on the Fox television series “Empire.”
Sara Kurtz and Andrea Stenz are co-owners of the studio.
Kurtz said the dance company is excited to be in Cedarburg.
“It is a great location and we’re excited to be putting the company roots down there,” she said.
While there is the professional dance company Water Street Dance Milwaukee, within the pre-professional program is Water Street 2 and Water Street Youth Co. for younger dancers.
Water Street also has an outreach program for children called 4KidsByKids where students can learn about the dance profession and choreography.
For more information about the dance company, visit waterstreetdancemke.com or follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. To view times for open classes and the cost, visit the website and click the “Take Class” tab.
Dancers must wear masks and get their temperature taken when inside the facility.