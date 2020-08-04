GERMANTOWN — Kathleen Bartik, DDS, and Kolver Matos, DDS, will soon be offering dental services to the Germantown community at their brand-new office, Germantown Dental Care. The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice is set to open on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Germantown Dental Care will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Bartik, Matos and their dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.
“We are excited to be joining the Germantown community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” said Bartik. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”
Bartik earned a bachelor’s degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska and her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Marquette
University School of Dentistry in Milwaukee. She is an active member of the Wisconsin Dental Association and the American Dental Association.
Matos earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Marquette University School of Dentistry.
“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” said Matos. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”
Germantown Dental Care is located at N112-W16286 Mequon Road. The office is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 262-725-4085 or visiting https://GermantownDentalCare.com.