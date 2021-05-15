HARTFORD — The city of Hartford will take up annexing about 50 acres of land next month as part of plans for a new subdivision that would add about 100 lots to the city, though some neighbors are not pleased.
The Common Council on Tuesday received a communication petitioning for 50.14 acres of land to be added to the city of Hartford. City Administrator Steve Volkert said the communication is a first step the property owner has to undertake to have property annexed.
The property in question is related to a subdivision plan that came to the city’s Plan Commission in March for concept review. It is a 50-acre site immediately north of the Mount Vernon Estates Subdivision, planned to hold approximately 100 single-family lots.
This week, several neighbors of the property, who live in Mount Vernon Estates, spoke at the Common Council’s public comment against the subdivision and the land’s annexation.
“This development is using our beautiful subdivision as, for the lack of a better word, entrance to 97 more lots in the city of Hartford without its own unique entrance,” Betsy Wittenberger said.
Betsy and Fred Wittenberger developed Mount Vernon Estates. The both spoke against the annexation and development, expressing concerns about the number of homes and the increased traffic and sewage they would cause in the existing system.
“Our subdivision is a small subdivision, as you know, and it seems to have a lot of issues (with water and wastewater) compared to other subdivisions,” Mount Vernon Estates resident Bob Cobleigh said.
Cobleigh said the city has staff at their subdivision frequently due sewer problems.
Volkert said this week that an increase of homes in the area should actually decrease the problems with the residential wastewater system there. The main at that location is of large size, and was installed that way to allow for future development, but thus far has not had enough use to prevent waste settling.
“If you have very little water in a very big pipe, it doesn’t move a lot. If you add more water, it will move through better,” Volkert said.
Volkert said the subdivision is expected to come back to the Plan Commission with its current plan for the development in June. According to City Planner Justin Drew, the Plan Commission will meet on June 14, and the Common Council will hold a public hearing on the annexation petition June 22.
Volkert noted that annexation is not something the city would generally refuse, unless there is a pressing reason why it would negatively impact the existing community.
“Denying is very difficult, because someone wanting to come into the community, there’s not a lot of reason to say no,” he said.