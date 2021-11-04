New farming feed mill in Allenton announces grand opening Nov. 13

ALLENTON — Farmers’ Grain & Feed, a division of West Bend Holdings and a leading Wisconsin feed producer, has announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art feed mill at the corner of state highways 175 and 33 in Allenton.
The grand opening event will take place on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and will include guided tours of the brand-new facility and a cookout lunch.
The current mill in downtown Allenton will officially cease operations on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
“We designed our new mill for consistency and efficiency, using the latest technology and automation,” said Tim Kreilkamp, president of Farmers’ Grain & Feed. “With this new operation, we can now serve more customers, and we can serve more consistent, quality feed to our current customers as well. That means healthier cattle and better business for our customers.”
The new feed mill will continue the Farmers’ Grain & Feed operations, which include dairy nutrition consulting, as well as grinding, rolling, roasting and developing custom feed mixes for farmers. They also sell small farming supplies and animal health products.
“Even though this new mill is a similar size to the current one, because of the automated features and optimized design, we will be able to do about double the production,” said Kreilkamp.
Current and prospective customers and community members are encouraged to attend the event. To learn more about Farmers’ Grain & Feed, visit www.fgfmill.com/.