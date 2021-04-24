NASHOTAH — In 2017, Amy and Matt Bratz purchased the former Lake Country Christian Academy in Nashotah and had a dream of renovating it to maintain its historic personality.
After nearly four years of planning on renovating, the space is now open as Old School. Old School has rentable office space as well as a party room and gym to be rented by people in the community to host events.
Amy said she first saw the space in 2016 and wanted to tour it, but SkipperBud’s put an offer in on the same day she asked to tour it. Fast forward to 2017 and the space was for lease as SkipperBud’s was not looking to be a landlord, Amy said.
In the time since, Matt and Amy have been working on the space to restore the school that had been vacant for two years.
“Everything since then has been freshened up,” Matt said. “It was so overwhelming and big. The school looked really tired.”
The front of the school is where Matt currently operates his business, BPT Inc., a physician recruitment firm specializing in emergency medicine. Former classrooms in Lake Country Christian Academy are available as rentable office space.
The library is a cluster of about five office spaces with a common area and kitchen in the middle of them.
“We have space to accommodate almost every business that wants to come in,” Matt said. “Including 6,000 feet in the library in total or 800 square feet single offices.”
But prior to the office spaces being ready to occupy, the heavy lifter of Old School has been the former cafeteria. It is now a party room complete with a slide, book stairs and a setup for a band to play.
Matt said Old School has hosted multiple birthday parties for kids in the room, but has hosted a slew of other events as well.
“We’ve hosted Super Bowl parties, New Year’s Eve parties and even a murder mystery night,” Matt said. “It’s been really popular so far.”
Even though renovations have been done, the Bratzs said keeping the integrity of the former school was important.
Amy said she wanted to keep the feel of the school and in doing so kept the original brick in the building, sourced lockers and tables as decorations inside.
The history from the original school house decades ago is still present in the building as well.
Matt and Amy said a friend told them of an elderly lady who described using the basement as a recess area during the winter months and having painted a fireplace scene on the wall. That painting is still in great condition in a back room of the basement.
Matt said they have given tours to former teachers and students who have been brought to tears at how similar it looks now compared to what it used to be.
“People who’ve gone to school here or worked here have come through and been so happy it wasn’t getting torn down and being preserved to what it was and what it could be,” Matt said.
To inquire about renting out Old School’s party room, its gym for activities or office space, visit its website at oldschool1913.com.