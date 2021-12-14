GRAFTON — The next steps for a planned subdivision in the village of Grafton paused last week as items for Stonewall Farms were tabled by the Village Board, but it is expected to come back in two weeks for consideration.
The Village Board met Dec. 6 and was scheduled to vote on annexing and rezoning property at 4912 Highway 60, as well as a pre-annexation agreement for the same property. It is the land planned for a residential development called Stonewall Farms.
Village Administrator Jesse Thyes said the items were tabled due to some outstanding issues in the pre-annexation agreement, but they are all expected to return for consideration at the Dec. 20 Village Board meeting.
The items were discussed at the Plan Commission in September, brought forward by developer Robert Tillmann for the Stonewall Farms subdivision.
According to documents and minutes records from the village, the total property under consideration is about 81 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road. Plan Commission discussion indicated the preliminary plat will cover the southern half of the planned subdivision, which will include 184 home units, including a mix of single-family, duplex and fourplex lots. The northern half of the development will be built out at a later time.
For the development to proceed, the land will have to be annexed into the village from the Town of Cedarburg. Upon annexation, the Village Board will also vote on the property being rezoned to a residential zoning types to allow for the subdivision.
The pre-annexation agreement for the property is an agreement between the village and developer. It sets forth the obligations of each party in the development.
In other business
■ The Village Board Monday also tabled a cost-of-living adjustment for its non-represented employees. The adjustment to increase wages by 2% is for 2022, and was approved within the village’s overall 2022 budget passed this fall.
Thyes said there is no issue with the wage adjustment, but some of the information connected to it did not go to the Village Board ahead of the meeting; it was tabled to give trustees time to review everything before taking action.
■ The Board also approved a small land donation of 337 square feet, which was donated to the Paramount Plaza by Mueller Hotel LLC.