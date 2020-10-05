HARTFORD — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many changes and accommodations to business and everyday life, but developers of the new Rincon 225 82-unit apartment complex in the city’s downtown plan to hold a grand opening celebration Thursday to mark the fact the building is now ready for public viewing.
“The contractor was only about three weeks behind schedule in completing the project,” said Susan Isparides, vice president of Greywolf Residential, the developer behind the project. “We also had some delays in shipping the furniture and pictures we wanted in the building so that’s why this event has been delayed a bit.”
The project, completed by Greywolf Partners, Inc. in the area of State and Main streets, is one of the key points in the city’s downtown redevelopment plan.
“We moved our first residents in on July 17,” Isparides said. “We have about 35 percent occupancy, but the pandemic caused some delays and problems in marketing the project the way we intended to before the pandemic.”
Isparides said new tenants now are moving on a regular basis and that will improve in the weeks ahead. The 82-unit, five-floor building has underground parking along with one-, two -and three-bedroom apartments. The development company has a main office on the first floor along with a club room (the Rincon room), a coffee bar, and a mail and package delivery room. In the underground parking area there is also a pet washing station and a car wash station along with a bike repair area.
Rincon means “the corner” in Spanish and is also the maiden name of the mother of Greywolf owner Joe Wagner.
“We had some delays due to transportation and the virus issues going on. But things that had been delayed were all cosmetic issues,” Isparides said. “We have a model set up that is furnished so people can see what the rooms would look like.”
Isparides said the first new tenants to move into the building were longtime Hartford residents Gerry and Sally Wagner.
Several pieces of artwork displayed in the elevator lobby on each floor were created by Slinger High School student Kaylee Goodman. They show landmarks throughout the city. The public can view the work during Thursday’s grand opening, which will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appetizers and refreshments will be served.
The building was constructed on several lots that were merged into one large lot for the complex. The lots were at 23-25 W. State St., 33-35, W. State St., 37 West State St. and 212 N. Johnson St. on the north end of the city’s downtown.
After construction began on the Rincon project began last year City Administrator Steve Volkert expressed excitement about the downtown’s future.
“We feel that there’s a real momentum downtown and once the apartments are filled with over 100 new residents, we feel the sky’s the limit as to how active it will become,” Volkert said.