HARTFORD — Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen said he is very excited about his company’s plans to locate one of its stores in Hartford at the site of the former Hartford Plaza.
Skogen said the company did a lot of research before closing last month on the purchase of the property, which was the former home for Kmart and Sentry Foods. He said they decided to located in Hartford for two reasons.
“One is that we need a bigger presence in the Milwaukee metro area. It is a big city that’s tough to market. There’s a big population in the area, which helps. No city is void of grocery stores. It is never easy. When you are going into a city that has a bigger population, density, that’s especially appealing,” he said.
“The second reason is the opportunity to develop 17 acres there was appealing. It was a reasonable price to purchase and we believe we can revitalize it and not only put a grocery store there, but more business in general. It’s the largest area we’ve every purchased.”
Skogen said typical Festival Foods stores employ about 200-225 full- and part-time workers. He said no final decision has been made yet, but in his opinion it is very likely the old Hartford Plaza structure will be torn down and a new building constructed.
“Just the age of the building and the set-up, sometimes it can cost more to fix those than build new,” Skogen said. “The trenching that’s needed for our power needs and our refrigeration needs, often the doors for the entrance of the building are not in the correct place for us and a lot of stores like old Kmart buildings that are closed have a lower ceiling than we like and doesn’t give us the feel we want. So some of those things come into play.”
Skogen said what makes the Hartford site such a good location is that they can construct a business center with 17 acres.
“That’s not always possible when there’s other buildings already there and packed around you,” he said. “I think typically we don’t have a full development — it is usually just us, but in this case it is probably the best opportunity we’ve ever had to develop a whole and complete center.”
Skogen said nothing is yet official about what will happen with the few buildings that remain in the old Hartford Plaza, but his company would like those businesses to stay when the project is finished.
“I think we’ve had contact and they’ve shown interest in staying because they are kind of there alone now with not as much traffic as they should have so I’m pretty sure that they’d be interested,” he said. “We’ve also had some contacts with other businesses about them coming in. It is very encouraging to hear the excitement about other businesses joining us.
“That doesn’t always happen. Sometimes they don’t have the appetite to partner up and get something done. Sometimes the restrictions that are put on a new business can make it take a really long time or sometimes not happen at all,” Skogen said. “So everything I’ve heard about Hartford is that is a great working relationship.”
He said the company still does not have an official opening date, but company officials “have it penciled in for 2022 as to when we’d like to move in there.”
Skogen explained what shoppers will find when the shop at a Festival Foods stores.
“We put our focus on fresh departments — produce, deli, bakery, meat and merchandise and make more fresh, from-scratch products. We try to have signature items that you can only get at Festival,” he said.
“Our other focus is our people and having a shopping experience that is enjoyable. Our associates are very guest-focused, listening to guests and going above and beyond for guests. Grocery shopping can be done a number of different ways and we’re trying to be different with people and when you leave the store we want you to think that it was fun there. We want to make the shopping experience something that they can look forward to.”
Skogen said Festival Foods now has 33 stores in Wisconsin and after the spring there will be 35 when two stores open after construction is completed.