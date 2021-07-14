New Hartford Starbucks under construction

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 11:30 am
HARTFORD — The new Starbucks is under construction on East Sumner Street.
The site is the former location of a Clark gas station and car wash at 1502 E. Sumner St. The street will also be home to a Festival Foods and Caribou Coffee location.