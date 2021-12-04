New Hartford storage business in store

HARTFORD — A new storage business is set to come to the city next year, as the property behind Goeman’s Rapid Mart will be developed to house multiple self-storage buildings.
Keller Incorporated, a planning and architecture firm contracting on the self-storage project, released a statement this week that three self-storage buildings will go up at 2712 E. Sumner St. in Hartford. That is the address of Goeman’s Rapid Mart; the new storage facilities were approved by the city for a 2.4-acre lot immediately behind Goeman’s off Kettle Moraine Road.
Information from the developer, submitted to the city earlier this year, said the full development will be a combination of large vehicle storage and personal storage.
“I think that is a market that has been underserved in the city. Most of our storage units are primarily smaller storage, in lieu of storing things in the basement,” City Planner Justin Drew said in August, when the self-storage business’s site plan was approved by the Plan Commission.
The Common Council also approved the property being rezoned this past summer to permit such a business.
According to the press release from Keller, construction of the three buildings currently scheduled will be complete by winter of next year. The project will include one building of 12,015 square feet and two buildings of 10,000 square feet.
At the time of site plan approval, Aaron Nagel from Keller said one building will have 19 storage units designed for recreational vehicle storage. The other two buildings will have mostly 10-foot by 20-foot storage units, with a mix of 10-by-10-foot and 10-by-30-foot units mixed in.
The site plan approved in August includes a fourth building as well. That will be constructed in a future phase of the business.
During city review of the project, Drew said the building to be constructed adjacent to Kettle Moraine Road will have masonry aspects on the side facing the road, as well as landscaping. There will be evergreen trees planted, as well as ornamental trees and plantings. He said the combination of the two created an appropriate design for aesthetic requirements.