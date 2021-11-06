WAUKESHA — The latest new home construction numbers have shown a dramatic slowdown in the number of permits pulled, signifying a significant decrease in the number of new home starts.
The data, submitted by all municipalities across the state, shows 2,450 permits were pulled between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year, 44% fewer than the 4,382 permits pulled in quarter two.
Permits were up 38% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, however, at the end of the third quarter, year-todate permits are up just 6% compared to 2020 numbers.
“Numbers in the first half of this year were great despite the increased building prices at that time, but we’re now starting to see the effect that peak building material prices have had on the industry,” said Wisconsin Builders Association Executive Director Brad Boycks. “Many homeowners decided against signing contracts over the summer while they waited for prices to come down.”
Material prices and supply chain delays have greatly impacted homebuilding.
At its peak, the cost of lumber added $36,000 to the price of an average-sized new home, while prices of steel mill products, resins, windows, door frames, copper pipe and tube, and other necessary building materials have all increased 30%.