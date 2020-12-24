New homes OK’d in Thiensville at former Lumen Christi School site

THIENSVILLE — It isn’t often that Thiensville sees brand new homes built in the small suburb of well-established neighborhoods.
So the prospect of having a new development was pretty pleasing for members of the Thiensville Plan Commission last week.
A representative from the development company went before commissioners Dec. 14 with plans for four new homes to be built on what is the former site of the Lumen Christi School. Ten homes in all are planned.
Hillcrest Builders owner Oyvind Solvang told the News Graphic that three of the lots have already been sold.
He said that the lots are fairly narrow, so the homes appeal to those who want minimal maintenance but don’t want to live in a condominium.
“And they want easy access to all of the amenities that are right downtown,” he said. “They can walk to the restaurants for dinner and still live in a traditional neighborhood.”
The four additional homes will range in size from 1,682 square feet to 2,750 square feet. And while the lot sizes are on the smaller side, some will have walk-out basements to allow for more living space in the lower level, Solvang said.
Each of the four homes will have different color schemes, to allow for a diversity of styles.
“Part of this attraction is the quaintness of them,” Solvang said.
One home has already been built on the site and four more will be started within the next month or so, Solvang said.
Plan Commissioner Carol Gengler said she is impressed already with the spec home that’s been built.
“I live in the neighborhood and I would say it’s really very nice, and so if that’s an indication of what the rest of them are going to look like, I would say it’s pretty exciting,” she said.