OCONOMOWOC — The Marketplace, the new space downtown where the former May Garden Center was, is filling up as another business has moved into the location.
In Good Company is looking for an Oct. 1 opening, owner Brienna Wagner said.
The roughly 1,800-square-foot space will be a design showroom and will also be capable of hosting events, Wagner said.
Wagner said she has been in the community for over 10 years and has been persistently looking for the right space for her business.
“This space really spoke to me,” Wagner said. “It’s beautiful and has a lot of light coming in and it faces the lake so it seems like the right fit at the right time.”
For Wagner the importance of the space trumped anything else, she said.
“With corona hitting, it was certainly not in my mind to go forward and expand the business at that time,” Wagner said. “But the location really was key for me. We’ve looked at so many properties for me and none of them were quite right. So really, location was key to opening the business.”
In Good Company will allow Wagner to do her interior design and remodeling, something she has a background in and is passionate about. “It’s combining my love for homes and home interiors,” she said.
Wagner said she formerly operated out of a studio in Oconomowoc, but felt it was time to take the next step.
“It’s time to expand my business,” she said.