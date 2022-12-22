A notification for sesame is printed under the ingredient list on a bag of hot dog buns in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences _ increasing the number of products that include the ingredient. Starting Jan. 1, all foods made and sold in the U.S. must be labeled if they contain sesame, an often-hidden ingredient that's been declared the nation's ninth major allergen. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)