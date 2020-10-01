New luxury apartments, retail space coming to former Brewery site

WEST BEND — The city of West Bend announced Thursday morning that HKS Holdings, LLC, plans to purchase and redevelop the former brewery site located at the intersection of North Main Street and East Washington Street. HKS proposes a mixed-use development with 181 high-end apartment units and a commercial space for retail or a restaurant. “We want to bring luxury, riverfront living to beautiful downtown West Bend,” said Tyler Hawley, principal, HKS Holdings, Inc. “Our design is intended to optimize views and access to the Riverwalk and downtown amenities. We look forward to becoming a part of the downtown neighborhood.” Through a private sale, HKS is purchasing the approximately 3-acre site. HKS solicited the expertise of Enberg Anderson Architects to develop the concept designs and site plan. Many of the living units will have walk-out patios to the Riverwalk and aerial views of the river and downtown. "This project will be transformative for the downtown,” said Jay Shambeau, city administrator, in a statement. “Our city team has enjoyed working collaboratively with HKS and we look forward to seeing this project come to fruition.” Concept plans will be reviewed at the upcoming Plan Commission meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers. HKS looks to break ground in spring 2021.