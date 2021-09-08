New Menomonee Falls Chick-fil-A opening Thursday

MENOMONEE FALLS — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open for business in Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced.
The location will bring approximately 120-130 full-and part-time team members to the business – which will be cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, as well as serving guests. Chick-fil-A Menomonee Falls is located at W1850-N9590 Bancroft Drive, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
In place of a traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, the Menomonee Falls location will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the village with free Chickfil- A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Milwaukee area to aid in the fight against hunger.
Chick-fil-A Menomonee Falls will be open for limited dine-in, carry out and drive-thru service, with third-party delivery available shortly after the opening. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A app or through online ordering.
Locally owned and operated
Chick-fil-A Menomonee Falls is locally owned and operated by Brandon Duke. The Georgia native began his Chick-fil-A career in high school working at the historic Chick-fil-A Dwarf House in Newnan, Georgia, followed by years at Chickfil- A Capital Crossing and Chick-fil-A Falls Village in Raleigh, North Carolina and most recently at Chick-fil-A Pewaukee in Wisconsin.
Throughout his time with Chick-fil-A, Duke has served in several roles gaining valuable leadership skills and creating memories with team members and guests. Now, after two years of being in the Wisconsin area, Duke is excited to build new relationships with his team members and welcome the Menomonee Falls community into his restaurant.
“My family and I are looking forward to engaging and serving the community,' said Duke. “I am especially excited to give others the opportunity to grow their careers through Chick-fil-A, as I so gratefully experienced.”