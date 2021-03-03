MILWAUKEE — The new Komatsu Mining Corp. facility in Milwaukee will receive two Transportation Economic Assistance grants totaling $1.7 million to assist with access to the site by road and rail.
Announced by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, one grant supports the construction of a railroad spur to provide rail access to Komatsu’s new, $300 million manufacturing and headquarters facility under construction in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. The second grant supports the reconstruction of a section of Kinnickinnic Avenue to allow large trucks to safely access the Komatsu site.
This type of rail and road access is consistent with the transportation infrastructure requirements of a heavy manufacturing operation of this scale, according to Tuesday’s announcement.