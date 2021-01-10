New owners breathing new life into Millstream building in Hartford

HARTFORD — The desire to own a historic building prompted Ane and Bill Ohm to recently purchase the downtown’s historic Millstream building — and the owner of the current location for their business, Staffing Support Specialists on Highway 83, has put that building up for sale.
The Millstream building is at 120 N. Main Street, directly across from City Hall.
“Our first order of business is getting the upper level renovated so we can move there by hopefully February or March,” said Ane. “My husband and I so love history and so buying a building that has the historic flavor and has been a part of the community for so long really attracted us.”
Besides doing interior renovations and changes, passersby will also notice some changes in the near future to the building’s exterior as well.
“We’re on the agenda for the Plan Commission’s meeting Monday to talk to them about updating the signs on the building’s exterior — the front and the south side signs.”
Bill said he hopes they will only need about half of the upper level for Ane’s business.
“We’ll add some small office suites up there on that floor. The space she is going to occupy used to be an orthodontist’s office. We hopefully will be able to start on some of the renovation work on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week,” Bill said.
Ane said, besides renovating the floor where her business will be located and replacing the exterior signs, they also are going to paint the stairs in the entryway and put carpeting in and update some of the light fixtures.
“We’re going to do that just so the place is fresh,” Ane said. “The people in the Hartford history room have really gotten to know Bill well because he’s been there a lot researching the building’s history.”
Bill said the building, which was built in 1886, has had many different businesses located within its walls.
“There’s been bars, restaurants, a funeral parlor, a travel agency and in 1927 there was actually an indoor golf facility there,” Bill said. “The upper level was the long-time home for the Eagles Club. They purchased it in 1946.
“I think the biggest thing that people might remember as being there was Arctic Circle from 1940 to 1968. They had rental units for cold storage,” Bill said. “They had 237 cold storage freezer lockers for meat or whatever. There’s really no structural issues with the building.”
Ane said the previous owner had really wanted to do some work on it, but unfortunately he passed away unexpectedly and wasn’t able to do that work. She said they want to make some of the improvements to help bring that building back to life.
On the main level now there is Classy Secrets Salon and Pea Pod Photography. The lower level has been unoccupied for some time.
“We’re trying to figure out what makes sense for the building. The Langenfeld Accounting offices used to be in the lower level,” Ane said. “There will be three other offices on the upper floor where my business will be that we are also looking at leasing for other tenants. They will be nice, smaller spaces.
“We’re really excited about moving to the downtown, which is really having some great things take place there over the last few years,” Ane said. “We want to help that progress move to the north more too, besides the new apartment building.”