New owners still being sought for Hartford’s Ponderosa Steakhouse

HARTFORD — After being on the market for several months, Hartford’s Ponderosa Steakhouse, 1285 E. Sumner St., is still listed for sale online by Coldwell Banker Reality.
The building was initially posted for sale 179 days ago.
The sale price for the 7,224-square-foot parcel of land has been listed at $1.1 million.
“This turnkey property is currently operating as a successful and profitable steak, seafood, chicken and buffet style restaurant,” reads the posting. “Situated on Highway 60 in the middle of Hartford’s busy and growing business district, in close proximity to numerous stores, is this established business sitting on 1.67 acres with 117 parking spots and a seating capacity of 315 patrons.”
The corporate office for the Ponderosa Steakhouse location declined to comment on the sale listing Tuesday, or confirm whether the location would be closing.