New owners take over historic downtown Waukesha business

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha couple has taken over Club 400 and plan to keep it as it’s always been – a historic business with a rich history in downtown Waukesha.
Andrea and Cesar Dorantes, who have lived in Waukesha for about 17 years, took over ownership Wednesday. Andrea Dorantes said they’ve planned for nearly 20 years to own their own local establishment, thinking they would one day have their own bar. The idea stuck with them since they first married.
“This opportunity actually just presented itself and we love the history of the building, love the history of this area and we were really excited to have something that meant so much to Waukesha,” she said. “We wanted to keep it going.”
The couple took over the bar that was owned by Jimmy Lindenberg. Prior to Lindenberg, it was owned by Dan Pokwinski, and prior to Pokwinski, Club 400 was owned and operated by Les Paul’s father and brother, George and Ralph Polsfuss, respectively.
Les Paul memorabilia can be found throughout the bar and continues to be featured, Andrea said.
The couple started to tend bar over the summer at Club 400 to get to know the area and bar patrons.
“At first we were customers here,” Andrea said. “We loved the building and the people, the environment here. It’s exactly what we were looking for ... it’s a very welcoming place and it kind of reminds me of the old bars in Milwaukee. It hasn’t changed too much over the years and we don’t plan on changing (the building).”
Andrea said they are planning to expand the menu, with football specials over the season including soft pretzels, nachos and more. She said watching games is more enjoyable with a crowd of people who are also invested in the same team. New drinks will be added to the menu as well.
Access to the upstairs bar will likely be expanded, Andrea said.
“It’s a lovely space upstairs; we’d like to utilize it as much as we can,” she said.
Andrea said neither she nor her husband are from Waukesha. When they moved here, they were not sure if they would stay long-term.
“We decided this is it,” she said. “We’re really happy to be a part of the community because it’s really great here.”
The Dorantes said the staff at the bar have been amazing and are helping them transition into ownership.
To see updates and specials, visit the Club 400 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com /Club400.