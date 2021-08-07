GERMANTOWN — A pet food production and headquarters facility has been introduced as a potential project on a site within one of the village’s tax incremental finance districts.
The Germantown Village Board on Monday heard a brief presentation on the project concept, for a property near the northwest corner of Goldendale and Holy Hill roads. Specific information on the company the facility would be for is not yet available, but according to information shared at the meeting, it would be a production facility and business headquarters for a company that produces freeze-dried pet food for cats and dogs.
“Over the past month or so, (Germantown) staff has been working with Sam Dickman from Dickman Development on a proposal he is bringing forward in TID 8,” Village Administrator Steve Kreklow said.
Information shared by Dickman indicated the project would be a large facility, with one end of the building being a large industrial freezer. There would also be production areas and offices in the business.
The plan discussed with the Village Board Monday was a concept only; full plan sets, site plans and more detailed information on the property and project would have to go through the Plan Commission for approvals before the development could actually progress.
“This is the beginning of the process,” Kreklow said.
Trustees briefly discussed the information that was shared, including a few basic renderings shown at the meeting. Trustee Dave Baum asked about the appearance of the building and expressed concern that the colors and design were too simple and dull, without detail or articulation in different areas of the building. He mentioned Germantown’s recent 2050 plan update process and resident feedback against visually basic and unattractive buildings.
Community Development Director Jeff Retzlaff noted that all those matters would go through the Plan Commission during the process to attain needed approvals, if the project moves forward.
Developer information indicated the facility would create about 150 jobs in Germantown, including about 30 supervisory and management-type positions and 120 hourly positions.
“Thank you for bringing this opportunity to us,” Village President Dean Wolter said to Dickman.