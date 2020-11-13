GERMANTOWN — Paws and Reflect, a new pet grooming business looking to set up shop in Germantown, has received the all clear on its first round approvals, paving the way for the business to start converting its chosen location.
The Germantown Plan Commission Monday gave unanimous approval to the site plan for Paws and Reflect, which plans to open at N112 W15490 Mequon Road, with some conditions. With that approval, the business can obtain a building permit to start work once the conditions are met.
“The business expects to employ three full-time pet groomers and a manager … and will provide services for scheduled appointments and walk-ins,” Germantown Associate Planner Emily Zandt said.
Christie Peterson and Chad Huibregtse, co-owners of the planned business, were present at the Plan Commission meeting but only spoke briefly in response to a few questions. According to their business plans submitted to the village of Germantown, they intend to provide only grooming services, and there will be no overnight boarding for animals.
They plan to be open six days each week, offering services to dogs, cats and other small animals. Their site plans show that the current driveway will be removed and a new drive installed about 70 feet east, leading to six parking spaces. The commission inquired about the limited number of parking spaces given the plans for three employees in addition to the owners, plus a need for customer parking, but given the nature of the business as a grooming service it was not expected that more would be needed.
“We won’t necessarily all be working at the same time … (and) it’s not something (customers) would be staying for,” Huibregste said, noting customers will drop pets off and pick them up, generally not remaining onsite for extended amounts of time.
The property is zoned B-3 business, according to village documents, as are most of the properties immediately surrounding it. The property immediately north of N112 W15490 Mequon Road is a multifamily residential property.
Zandt said the property in question for Paws and Reflect was previously residential. The site plan maps out the changes that will be made to the property to allow for the business. Peterson and Huibregtse wrote in their proposal that the plans include renovating the building so it meets all requirements of a commercial salon facility.
Conditions attached to this week’s approval include Peterson and Huibregtse submitting detailed landscaping plans, adding some landscaping in certain areas of the property and several other items related to permitting and plan details. Zandt said the conditions need to be met at the appropriate times before the village will issue building or occupancy permits for Paws and Reflect.