New Potawatomi security system screens for weapons, checks temperature

MILWAUKEE — A new touchless technology screening device to be installed at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will scan for weapons, as well as use thermal imaging to check a person’s temperature.
The Milwaukee casino is the first in the world to use the device from Evolv Technology, according to a news release.
Evolv’s artificial intelligence-based touchless system, Evolv Express, will use weapons detection screening without requiring guests to walk through individually as is the case with traditional screening methods. The Evolv system also offers thermal imaging in the continued effort to protect against COVID-19. Guests will no longer need to stop at the entrance to have their temperature taken by hand, which is the system that has been in place since Potawatomi reopened in June, according to the announcement, “The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our number one priority,” said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO and General Manager Rodney Ferguson. “This new technology allows us to ramp up our efforts while continuing to provide guests the entertainment and service they’ve come to expect.” Evolv, which has been providing this new touchless security screening since 2017, is second only to the Transportation Security Administration in number of people screened by its system — more than 50 million people at venues across the country.
The new screening system will be in place at each guest entrance: the main lobby on the south side of the casino, the parking garage Skyway, and the hotel lobby. Guests will not have to stop, empty their pockets, or have their bags checked unless directed to by security. Guests may still be asked to provide identification to show they are 21 years or older.
Evolv already provides its screening services at attractions such as Six Flags theme parks and Hersheypark.