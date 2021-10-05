SHEBOYGAN — Fourteen primary care providers who have been practicing in the Sheboygan area for many years will join the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network in November.
Primary care physicians Eric Boehmer, MD, PhD; Sonya Hollingsworth, MD; Mary Gentine, MD; Katelin Krystowiak, MD; Michael Martella, DO; Steven Staehling, MD; and Xia Vang, MD will see patients at new locations starting in November. They will be joined by advance-practice providers Colleen Gumm, APNP; Courtney Johnson, PA; Melissa Krause, PA; Carmen Ruiz, APNP; Dana Waters, APNP, RN; Angela David, APNP, FNP-BC, DNP; and Noah Slife, PA-C.
“We are excited and pleased to have these experienced, highly regarded providers join our health network,” said Doug Marx, DO, chief medical officer and vice president, Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians practice group. “The addition of these trusted providers will enable us to enhance and expand our commitment to primary care access to the diverse communities we serve in eastern Wisconsin and the greater- Sheboygan area.”
The providers will practice in locations in Manitowoc, Mequon, Plymouth, Port Washington, Sheboygan and West Bend, with plans for the physicians to return to the Plymouth and Sheboygan area in 2023. Appointments are now being accepted to schedule meetings after Nov. 8. For more information visit froedtert.com/Sheboygan.