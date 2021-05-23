According to city documents, the proposed clinic will be on a 1.28-acre parcel off Spring City Drive and the corner of Sunset Drive. The architecture designs were submitted by Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA).
The commission will review the final site plan and architectural review as well as a request for a second detached sign for the new clinic site.
The one-story building would include masonry using several different colors and textures and metal panels for accent. There is a strong use of glass at the entrance on the north elevation where there is a covered drop-off area, as well as a south elevation fronting along Sunset Drive.
As part of the new construction work, a pedestrian sidewalk will also be constructed along Spring City Street on the edge of the property. A new surface parking lot containing 52 parking spots would be located north of the building accessed from Spring City Drive.
According to city documents, during peak shift time at the clinic there would be three physicians and 12 employees.
The meeting will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Plan Commission meetings are virtual and are available to view live online by visiting https://waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.