PEWAUKEE — ProHealth Care is expanding its list of clinics, with plans to transform an existing retail development in Pewaukee into a new urgent care location.
Members of the village Plan Commission recently approved a conditional use permit for the clinic which will be located at 1279 Capital Drive. The clinic will occupy 4,300 square feet, encompassing two storefronts that formerly housed chain eateries Five Guys and Subway.
The clinic will be outpatient only and be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The location will have six examination rooms and one imaging room.
Remodeling of the space is underway, ProHealth Care spokeswoman Ann D. Allen said Tuesday, and the clinic is slated to open this November.
The Capitol Drive clinic will become ProHealth’s second Pewaukee-area urgent care site. The other is located within the Pro-Health Medical Group clinic on Riverwood Drive in the City of Pewaukee. Pro-Health’s other urgent care centers are located within ProHealth Medical Group clinics in Brookfield, Mukwonago, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Waukesha and Watertown.
Online reservations for the new site will be available at ProHealthCare.org/Urgent-Care and walk-in visits will be welcomed.