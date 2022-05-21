WAUKESHA — Puerto Rican food from La Promesa, a food “bus,” is coming to New Berlin on Thursday.
Luís Diaz, who owns the bus with his wife, Katherine Quiles, said he made the bus into a small restaurant.
“I really had this idea a long time ago, more than five years, so I just decided to make half (of the bus) with chairs and tables, and half a kitchen,” he said.
Diaz, who has been in Wisconsin for approximately two years, said he was from Florida where food trucks were popular. When he came to Wisconsin, he noticed there weren’t many food truck options.
“I decided to make Puerto Rican food because it was a hit,” he said. “A lot of Puerto Ricans around here don’t have a spot like that. When I started thinking about the menu, I was like, ‘I don’t want to bring everything you can eat at other places, I want to bring it straight to the street and bring it to Wisconsin.’” The interior is meant to transport the customer to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The menu includes simple and tasty options, Diaz said.
“People who have been long enough over here and don’t go to Puerto Rico enough, they ordered everything from the menu, they want to eat everything, (they want to eat carne frita) pretty much everything on the menu,” he said.
Diaz grew up in Puerto Rico and lived there for 21 years, where he first got his restaurant experience. He later moved to Florida. After COVID-19 hit, he became a personal chef, working in homes. He later moved to the Waukesha area with his family due to an opportunity to be a personal chef. He plans to run the bus at the same time.
“After eight months the bus appeared in my life,” he said. “I wasn’t looking for the bus, I pretty much was looking for another job because my stepdaughter is turning 18 and I wanted to make sure she could get (a car and go to college), but when I saw the bus I was like ‘oh my God, this is my dream.’” Diaz has been working on the bus since June last year. He had a soft opening recently, prior to the official opening this upcoming Thursday. The bus will be located at Westbrooke Wesleyan Church, 21300 West Greenfield Ave., New Berlin. Diaz said he is thankful to Pastor Emmanuel Rios.
Diaz said the business is family-run and Christian.
“We try to treat everybody the way God blesses our life,” he said.