HARTFORD — A new restaurant has come to Hartford, as Dude’s Clubhouse opens today at the Hartford Golf Club.
Dude’s Clubhouse is being established by Steve Dobbs and a team he brought with him from his last restaurant, the Nashotah Clubhouse. He owned that restaurant for about 20 years, and several of the people working with him now in Hartford were with him for many years in Nashotah.
“We’re very excited to be new in the area, and meeting everyone,” restaurant manager Kelly Bukowsky said.
Dude’s Clubhouse is at 7072 Lee Road, at the Hartford Golf Club at the “turn,” by the eighth and ninth golf holes on the course. Dobbs will be operating the Turn Bar and Grill on the first floor of the building and Dude’s Clubhouse on the second floor, as well as two beverage carts on the course.
Today’s opening is only for Dude’s Clubhouse; the Turn Bar and Grill will open in the next few weeks.
Dude’s is opening today at noon for St. Patrick’s Day, with a special menu featuring a corned beef plate, corned beef sandwiches or Reubens, Reuben rolls and drink specials.
“For those of you that are not that Irish on grand opening… Don’t worry, I have some non-Irish items for you. We aim to please!! See Bartenders for additional items,” according to Dude’s Clubhouse’s Facebook page.
Thursday through Saturday, Dude’s will open the bar at 3 p.m., with food service from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The standard menu will feature sandwiches, salads and wraps, as well as Friday fish fry, a Saturday prime rib special and starting in April, a baked chicken dinner special on Thursdays.
Menu information can be found on the business’s Facebook page,
www.facebook.com/DUDESCLUBHOUSE7072/.
Bukowski said Dobbs had planned on retiring when he sold the Nashotah Clubhouse in 2019, but retirement only lasted about a year. His discussions with the Hartford Golf Club were initially about providing some catering services, but “Then it turned into a full-blown restaurant deal.”
“Steve was going to retire, and he’s a huge golfer ... When this opportunity came along he snagged it,” Bukowsky said.
Dude’s Clubhouse is open to golfers at the course and non-golfers alike. Bukowsky said they take reservations; while reservations are not required, they are requested, especially now during COVID-19 to allow for planning and spacing.
At 11:30 a.m. today, just before the grand opening, the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Dude’s Clubhouse to the Hartford community.
“The Chamber is very excited to welcome Dude’s Clubhouse to the Hartford area,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Doreen Buntrock said. “Hartford is a thriving community that enjoys supporting local businesses. A new restaurant located at the Golf Club will not only be beneficial to golfers and the Club’s members, but also to the public to come in and enjoy the restaurant’s menu.”