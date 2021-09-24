WAUKESHA — A new used and scrapped tire collection and transfer business will find its way along Arcadian Avenue after receiving approval by the Plan Commission on Wednesday.
The business will operate at 1505 Arcadian Avenue, using the back end of the lot as a transfer station for a tire recycling operation. The front section of the lot will continue to be used as a First Student school bus garage.
The tire collection services will take place along local collection routes, where drivers will pick up used and damaged tires at car dealerships and service stations throughout the Milwaukee area. They then will have a transfer process at the location on Arcadian Avenue where the tires are placed in a large semi-trailer truck to be shipped to a processing facility somewhere else in the state.
Operation of the site will take place between 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and have very occasional weekend operations.
On Wednesday night, commissioners unanimously approved the site plans and architectural review with the condition that slats will be installed along the fencing of the business by June 1, and subject to other staff recommendations.