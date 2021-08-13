New shop on Pewaukee Lake offers gifts for lovers of the outdoors, lake life

PEWAUKEE — There are few things more quintessentially Wisconsin than a camping trip in the Northwoods.
It’s an experience that calls to mind sleeping bags, marshmallows, and the calm of a crackling fire in the woods.
It’s those feelings of comfort and nostalgia that Michele and Steve Rucci are hoping to evoke with their new shop, Lake and Pine Co.
Situated at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. along Pewaukee Lake, the store and its outdoorsy selection of gifts and home goods is aimed at bringing a bit of that northern Wisconsin cabin life to Lake Country.
“I feel like everyone goes up north, whether it is the Minocqua area or Door County, and it just has a feeling,” said Michele Rucci, a New Jersey native who fell in love with the Northwoods after moving to Wisconsin. “People automatically feel more relaxed. And the shops are cute and quaint, so I wanted to bring that to Lake Country.”
Evoking memories
Michele’s hope is that when people walk in the door they’ll remember going up north with family.
The couple opened the store on Aug. 3, after establishing smaller marketplace- type shops at Burlap & Lace in Waukesha, and Stonewood Village in Brookfield. They also briefly had a store in Mukwonago but closed it due to a lack of pedestrian traffic.
Although the Pewaukee store has only been open for a little more than a week, its collection of gifts, from Wisconsin- made candles to life jacket beer cozies, seems to be having the desired effect.
“I hear the customers getting excited and talking about camping trips they’ve taken,” Michele said.
Steve was born and raised in Waukesha. But Michele didn’t settle here until the 2000s. The couple met a few years after that and later married.
“I tell a joke that she ‘pined’ for me and that’s why she came out here,” Steve said with a wry smile as he was manning the store on Thursday.
Wisconsin made
Michele still works fulltime in the corporate world but selects much of the store’s merchandise.
“I love all of it. We really take our time to carefully curate our items. We really try to keep a large portion of our products made in the US. All of our candles that we offer are made in Wisconsin by other small businesses, for instance. Our biggest seller is the Auburn Woods candles. I met (the woman who makes them) in the beginning of my business journey. We have both grown and I like to support her by offering her candles in my store,” Michele said.
Steve, who is retired, serves as shopkeeper most days. He credits Michele with the vision for the business, but says he’s been enjoying getting to know the customers.
“I love meeting the people and talking to them. They come from all over. People just left here who were from Oklahoma,” he said. “It has been a great little voyage for us.”