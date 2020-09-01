New skin care service opens in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — A new skin care service has opened in Cedarburg.
Liscio Esthetics, located at N56W6393 Center St., opened its doors Aug. 20 and offers a variety of services including different types of facials, chemical peels and dermaplaning. In addition, a lash specialist will be joining Liscio in September and offering lash extensions, lifts and tints.
Esthetician Ashley Schell, a long-time resident of Cedarburg, has been in the industry for 15 years and decided to open her first business in the city she loves. She has been building a clientele in Cedarburg since 2008.
“Not only do I love pampering and making my clients feel their best in their own skin, but the relationships I build with them is my favorite part of my job,” Schell said.
The types of facials Schell provides at her studio are 30 and 60 minute customized facials, natural oxygenating facials and dermaplaning, an exfoliation technique that removes dead skin cells and peach fuzz.
Liscio also has different product lines such as Skin Script, which Schell said was created by an esthetician for estheticians.
“All of their products are paraben free, natural, and ideal for all skin types,” she said. “I choose this line because it’s result driven at an affordable price point.”
Another product is Fur, which is for post-wax treatments used to hydrate skin, soften hair and eradicate ingrown hairs.
“My goal is to continue to serve my loyal clientele but also grow and build relationships with new clients seeking to maintain, enhance, or improve their skincare regimen,” Schell said.
Clients must wear masks at Liscio and are asked to wash/sanitize their hands when entering the studio. Schell will also be taking clients’ temperature before appointments.
“Being a small business, I only have one client in the spa at a time which allows for social distancing,” Schell said. “I continue to practice the state’s safety and sanitation guidelines that are in place for this industry.”
Schell is excited to have her own business in the community that she was born and raised in.
“What better place to own a business....in a city that I love!” she said. “I also look forward to treating my clients with the knowledge and experiences that I have gained over the years.”
Liscio only takes appointments. For more information about Liscio and to schedule an appointment, visit www.liscioesthetics.net or call 414-881-2556.