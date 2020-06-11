New small-scale hospital coming to Waukesha

GLENDALE – Ascension Wisconsin announced Wednesday its plans to open a new small-scale hospital in Waukesha.
The new Ascension Wisconsin Hospital will provide access to primary, specialty, hospital and emergency services. The 33,000-square-foot facility will operate 24hours-a-day 365-days-a-year and be staffed by emergency medicine physicians, experienced nurses and clinical specialists.
The facility will be fully licensed, CMS-accredited and in-network with most commercial providers. Medicaid and Medicare will also be accepted. A specialty care clinic will be established within the facility. Cardiology and women’s health services will be provided to complement primary care services.
“We know that having convenient access to care is a priority for our patients and their families,” said Bernie Sherry, Ascension’s ministry market executive. “The new Ascension Wisconsin Hospital provides an innovative way to integrate inpatient and outpatient services while keeping care close to home... We look forward to making health care more accessible for the communities we’re privileged to serve.”
Sherry said the new project will create 50 to 70 new jobs and constructing is expected to begin this summer, with a tentative opening date of late 2021.