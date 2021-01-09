TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — After a couple months of uncertainty, the developers of the Snyder Farm proposed subdivision have submitted a new plan to the Town Board and the Plan Commission.
The two bodies saw the preliminary plat layout on Monday and Town Administrator Jeff Herrmann said besides a few minor things, the boards were more receptive to the new plan.
“For the most part they were OK with it,” Herrmann said. There was a public hearing in October in which residents of the neighboring south subdivision came and spoke in opposition of the former plan because of the road extensions, stating they didn’t want extra traffic through their subdivision.
Herrmann said he likes the new plan’s layout with a cul-de-sac abutting the existing road so that the road could be extended in the future if that is the desire of the residents in the area or the board.
Developer Bill Zach said the reason he wanted wanted to discuss the new plat is because he wanted comments from the board on what might need to be changed in time for the public hearing in a couple weeks.
“If we did get those changes made and have it on display, I could print copies and present what the subdivision will look like and keep the project moving along,” Zach said.
Zach said he anticipates people will show up again at the public hearing, but doesn’t understand what else residents in the area might be upset over because the road extensions were removed.
“I’m not really that sure how much there is to say,” Zach said. “We’re not connecting the streets.”
Zach said there will be a barrier between the cul-desac and the existing road so that people can’t just drive over the small grass part separating the subdivisions.
Zach said others were concerned about how the property will affect water problems in the area.
“I understand what they are saying, but by law we can’t design a subdivision to put runoff off the property into their land,” Zach said.
The current proposed Snyder Farm subdivision is 77 lots averaging around three-quarters of an acre.
The public hearing will take place on Jan. 18 at the Town Highway Department at 6:30 p.m.